RLJE Films Takes U.S. Rights To Kodi Smit-McPhee Sci-Fi Pic ‘2067’

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ RLJE Films has picked up U.S. rights to 2067, the sci-fi thriller starring Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), and will release in theaters, VOD and digital on October 2, 2020.

Written and directed by Seth Larney, the movie is set on an Earth ravaged by climate change where humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen. When an illness begins killing the world’s population, an underground tunnel worker is thrust into a mysterious and terrifying new world that threatens his mission to get a cure home to his dying wife.

Sales rep XYZ Films has also locked a series of international deals on the title: A71 Releasing (Canada), Signature (UK), Koba Films (France), Koch Films (Germany and Italy), BookMyShow, INDIA (India), Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific (Pan Asia PTV), The Coup Corporation (South Korea), At Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Japan), Capella Film (CIS), NOS (Portugal), Falcon Films (Middle East), PT Falcon (Indonesia), Shaw Renters (Singapore) and MovieCloud (Taiwan).

Umbrella Entertainment is releasing in Australia and New Zealand and JL Film Entertainment in China.

2067 was produced by Lisa Shaunessy, Jason Taylor and Kate Croser. Executive Producers include Michael Rymer and Alexandra Burke. The film received production funding from Screen Australia, in association with South Australian Film Corporation, Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund and Screen NSW and was financed with support from Elevate Production Finance, Grumpy Sailor, Spectrum Films and Cumulus VFX.

Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films and Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

“The world that Seth Larney has created is unique and breathtaking,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. “2067 is a film that will keep audiences in suspense as they join the incredible Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten in an unknown future.”