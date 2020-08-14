Riz Ahmed Drama ‘Mogul Mowgli’ Gets UK Deal

BFI Distribution has picked up UK rights to drama Mogul Mowgli, the Berlin Film Festival title co-written by, produced by and starring Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

The film marks the debut of documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq (These Birds Walk), who co-wrote the screenplay with Ahmed. Release is slated for autumn 2020.

Pic follows the story of Zed (Riz Ahmed), a British Pakistani rapper, who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that threatens to derail his big break and forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.

The UK and Ireland deal was negotiated with Jean-Felix Dealberto at French sales company Charades and BFI Acquisitions Manager Laura Dos Santos.

The film is a Pulse Films and Left Handed Films production and produced in association with Silvertown Films, backed by BBC Films, Cinereach, SFFILM, Vice Studios and Ryot Films. Producers are Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee, Riz Ahmed, Michael Peay and the co-producer is Joanne Dixon. Eva Yates is Executive Producer for BBC Films.