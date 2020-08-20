‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Joins Pete Davidson & O’Shea Jackson Jr. STX Movie ‘American Sole’

EXCLUSIVE: Camila Mendes has joined STX’s after-market sneakers high-stakes feature drama American Sole, which Deadline first told you about yesterday.

American Sole follows two twenty-somethings (Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare.

The Riverdale Veronica star will play Jess, the girlfriend of Pete Davidson’s character in the movie, which has been billed in the vein of STX hit Hustlers.

The movie will be written and directed by How To Make It In America creator Ian Edelman and produced by Kevin Hart and NBA All-Star Chris Paul. Hart is producing through his Hartbeat banner with Paul producing through his Oh Dipp!!! Productions banner along with Jake Stein, who will produce through his Scondo Productions label. The film marks Paul’s first feature film as producer. Stadium Goods, the world’s premier sneaker and streetwear marketplace, serves as a consulting producer on the project. John McPheters, on behalf of Stadium Goods, serves as an EP along with HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley.

Mendes starred in the indie feature Palm Springs opposite Andy Samberg and Christin Milioti, which scored a record acquisition deal at Sundance earlier this year by Hulu, which streamed the pic this summer. Mendes stars opposite Jesse T. Usher in Netflix’s thriller Dangerous Lies, as well as The New Romantic alongside Jessica Barden, which premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival and was released by The Orchard. Additional

credits include The Perfect Date starring opposite Noah Centineo and the Sara Seligman directed film, Coyote Lake. Mendes has north of 22 million followers on Instagram alone. She is also a new spokesperson the Urban Decay make up. She is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman LLP.

