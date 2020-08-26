Riley Gale Dies: Thrash Metal Singer Who Collaborated With Ice-T Was 34

Riley Gale, the lead singer of Texas thrash metal band Power Trip who recently contributed vocals to rapper-actor Ice-T’s “Point the Finger” song and video, died Aug. 24 at the age of 34. Gale’s band made the announcement, with no cause of death specified.

It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” the band said in a statement. “Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him. – Power Trip

The politically charged Power Trip was formed in Dallas in 2008, and soon became one of the most popular bands in the national metal and punk scene. The band released two studio albums: 2013’s Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic.

Most recently, Gale made a guest appearance on “Point the Finger,” a song by Body Count, the band fronted by rapper and Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T. “I’m devastated,” Ice-T tweeted. “.…Still don’t know how… I’m speechless.”

Last night, Ice-T re-tweeted the iPhone music video of “Point the Finger,” which includes a prominent appearance by Gale. See it below.

I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how… I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh 🙏 https://t.co/c1MOo8p4GE — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 26, 2020