Rhona Mitra Joins 1920s Love Story Feature ‘Prisoners Of Paradise’

EXCLUSIVE: The Last Ship and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans star has boarded Mitch Jenkins’ independent feature Prisoners of Paradise.

Set in 1925, Prisoners of Paradise follows 17-year-old orphan Lucy Gladwell (Ellie Bamber) who is sent from England to live under the guardianship of her uncle George Huyton (Rupert Penry-Jones). Initially seduced by the sumptuous beauty of her surroundings, Lucy finds herself at odds with her violent uncle who is not the benign influence he pretends to be, and she soon falls in love with Krishna (Mehdi Dehbi), a laborer working on a nearby plantation. The production is aiming to shoot from late September on location in Mauritius.

Mitra will play the role of ‘Betty’, Lucy’s (Bamber) aunt.

Jenkins is directing from an original screenplay by Alan Govinden and Jason Wingard.

Most recently, Mitra wrapped the NBC pilot Debris opposite Jonathan Tucker, which was recently ordered to series at NBC as their first series to be picked up from its 2020 pilot crop. She previously starred as ‘Dr. Rachel Scott’ on TNT’s The Last Ship, as well as starring in season four of FX’s The Strain.

On the feature side, Mitra can be seen opposite Theo James and Stacy Martin in Vertical Entertainment’s Archive. She can also be seen in The Other Me opposite Jim Sturgess. Additional credits include Netflix’s Game Over, Man! opposite Adam DeVine and Shooter opposite Mark Wahlberg and Danny Glover.

Mitra is repped by Buchwald, Untitled and 42 in the UK.