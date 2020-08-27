‘Resident Evil’ TV Series From ‘Supernatural’ EP A Go At Netflix, Plot & Dual Timelines Revealed

Resident Evil is officially headed to television. Netflix has given an eight-episode order to a drama series inspired by Capcom’s hugely popular Resident Evil survival horror game franchise.

Written by Supernatural executive producer/co-showrunner Andrew Dabb and produced by Constantin Film, which is behind the Resident Evil movies, the series will feature a brand new story across two timelines.

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

The Resident Evil TV series was set up at Netflix for development in early 2019 when the streamer launched a search for a writer. As Deadline reported at the time, the series is expected to incorporate all of Resident Evil’s signature elements, including action sequences and “easter eggs.”

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time,” said Dabb, who will serve as showrunner. “I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world.”

Dabb hinted that characters from the franchise will appear on the show, along with new monsters.

“For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before,” he said.

Dabb executive produces the series with Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film and Mary Leah Sutton. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz serves as producer.

Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is The Destination) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

German production and distribution company Constantin Film is the studio.

Since Capcom first debuted the genre-defining survival horror title in 1996, Resident Evil has become one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, with more than 100 million games sold worldwide. Over the course of almost 25 years, the series has expanded beyond games into film adaptations and theme park attractions.

The Resident Evil film franchise, launched with the 2002 Resident Evil, consists of six movies to date, produced by Constantin, which had acquired the rights to the video game series, and distributed by Screen Gems. The franchise has cumulatively earned $1.2 billion worldwide to date to rank as the highest-grossing film series ever based on a video game.

Paul W. S. Anderson was behind the six-movie series, which starred Milla Jovovich and wrapped in 2016 with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Since then, Constantin Film brass had discussed plans to reboot the franchise, including as a TV series. A potential feature Resident Evil reboot with a new cast also is in the offing.