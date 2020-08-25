What To Expect On The Second Night Of The Republican Convention: Melania Trump From The Rose Garden

First lady Melania Trump speaks at an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which afforded the vote to women.

First Lady Melania Trump will speak to the Republican National Convention from a location perhaps unlike any other previous party gathering: The White House Rose Garden.

It’s anticipated that her speech will tie in with her Be Best initiative, but networks are likely to compare her remarks to those she delivered in 2016. Back then, her speech triggered a bit of a convention sideshow when it was revealed that portions of the speech were taken from Michelle Obama’s 2008 convention address.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told MSNBC on Tuesday that every word of the first lady’s speech on Tuesday night will be from her, and that it will be uplifting and positive.

The speech also will be an unveiling of the newly renovated Rose Garden, and as things tend to go these days, that, too, has been the subject of some controversy. Critics decried the removal of 10 crab apple trees, but Melania Trump said that the renovation was “a thoughtful and collaborative process carefully crafted with the help of scholars and experts in architecture, horticulture, design, and historic preservation.”

Another highlight of the evening will be Mike Pompeo, who is breaking with a long tradition of secretaries of state steering clear of convention speaking slots. He’s expected to deliver remarks from Israel.

Here’s the lineup for the evening, with the theme, Land of Opportunity.

Remarks: Norma Urrabazo, pastor, International Church of Las Vegas

Remarks: Myron Lizer, vice president, Navajo Nation

Remarks: Richard Beasley, president, Global Intelligence Network

Remarks: Jon Ponder, CEO, HOPE for Prisoners

Remarks: Rand Paul, senator, Kentucky

Remarks: Jason Joyce, resident, Swan’s Island, Maine, Coast Guard licensed captain.

Remarks: Cris Peterson, CFO of Minnesota fair farm

Remarks: Larry Kudlow, assistant to the president for economic policy, director of the National Economic Council.

Remarks: John Peterson, CEO and president of Schuette Metals

Remarks: Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of Billy Graham

Remarks: Robert Vlaisavljevich, mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota

Remarks: Abby Johnson, founder, And Then There Were None

Remarks: Mary Ann Mendoza, mother of Sgt. Brandon Mendoza of the Mesa, AZ police department

Remarks: Nicholas Sandmann, Covington Catholic High School student who sued major media outlets

Remarks: Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General

Remarks: Tiffany Trump, youngest daughter of President Trump

Remarks: Kim Reynolds, governor of Iowa

Remarks: Ryan Holets, detective,Albuquerque Police Department

Remarks: Jeanette Nuñez, lieutenant governor, Florida

Remarks: Eric Trump, second son of the president

Remarks: Daniel Cameron, attorney general, Kentucky

Remarks: Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State

Remarks: Melania Trump, First Lady

