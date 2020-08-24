How To Watch The Republican National Convention Online & On TV

The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday on the heels of last week’s Democratic National Convention and wastes no time, with the official re-nomination of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence set for this morning beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

The first day of the RNC will be held in Charlotte, NC, with the number of delegates participating in the roll call restricted to six, for a total of 336 on site at the Charlotte Convention Center. Trump and Pence are expected to attend, with the remaining three days expected to be a virtual affair, with Trump expected to to speak each day including Thursday from the White House.

Like with last week’s DNC, the broadcast and cable news networks plan to air one hour of coverage nightly at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Monday-Thursday, with full coverage available on digital platforms including Deadline, where you can watch here:

Related Story Republican National Convention Promises Gavel To Gavel Trumps, Including The President All Four Nights

Other ways to watch include:

Official social channels:

Facebook.com/gopconvention

Twitter.com/gopconvention

Twitch.tv/gopconvention

YouTube.com/gopconvention

Streaming:

The Republican National Convention will be available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku and Xumo TV, and Hulu is continuing its partnership with ABC News Live for live coverage regardless of subscription plan.

Other providers:

AT&T U-Verse

Ch. 121 (SD), 1212 (HD)

DirecTV

Ch. 201

DirecTV Puerto Rico

Ch. 700

Sling TV tiers (CNN, Fox News MSNBC, NBC) and Sling TV Free (ABC News Live)

Xfinity’s Election Central will provide access to convention programming from the likes of ABC News, CBS News, Cheddar, CNN, CNN en Español, C-SPAN, Fox Nation, Fox News, iHeartRadio, MSNBC, NBC News, Newsmax, Newsy, NPR, PBS, Telemundo, TYT, Univision, YouTube and more. Also available via X1 and Flex.

Here’s the lineup of speakers put forward by the Republican National Committee:

Monday, August 24 (Day 1)

Times TBA

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL), Rep. Jim Jordan (OH), former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack, Donald Trump Jr., Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday, August 25 (Day 2)

Times TBA

First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, Nicholas Sandmann, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump

Wednesday, August 26 (Day 3)

Times TBA

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (TX), Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY), former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, The Honorable Keith Kellogg, Jack Brewer, Sister Dede Byrne, Madison Cawthorn, Scott Dane, Carence Henderson, Ryan Holets, Michael McHale, Burgess Owens, Lara Trump

Thursday, August 27 (Day 4)

Times TBA

President Donald Trump, U.S. HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ), The Honorable Ivanka Trump, The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, Rudy Giuliani, Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller, Dana White

Here’s how the networks plan to cover the event:

ABC

ABC News will air one hour of primetime coverage on the broadcast network from 10-11 p.m. ET led by chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, along with World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis. It will feature more extensive coverage on its ABC News Live streaming site, where coverage will begin at 7 p.m. each night and run until 11 p.m. ET. Davis will start at 7 p.m. ET on ABC News Live, and Stephanopoulos and the team will lead starting at 9 p.m. ET. Analysts and contributors include Nightline anchor Byron Pitts, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, Pierre Thomas, Tom Llamas, Cecilia Vega, Terry Moran, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver and Matthew Dowd, Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Sara Fagen and Leah Wright Rigueur.

CBS

Norah O’Donnell will lead coverage from Washington, joined by John Dickerson and contributors María Elena Salinas, Jamal Simmons and Leslie Sanchez. Analysts include Valerie Jarrett, Reince Priebus, Robby Mook, Joel Payne and Terry Sullivan. The network’s streaming channel CBSN will provide coverage each night starting at 5 p.m ET, with Red & Blue anchored by Elaine Quijano; she will continue coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET. CBSNews.com will provide live blog coverage starting each day at 5 p.m. ET, CBS News Radio and affiliate service CBS Newspath will also provide updates.

CNN

Coverage will run from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. ET for all four days hosted by Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King. Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon take over from midnight-2 a.m. ET. David Chalian, Gloria Borger, David Axelrod, Nia Malika Henderson, Abby Phillip and Mark Preston will provide analysis, while commentators include Rick Santorum, Jennifer Granholm, David Urban and Amanda Carpenter. Jim Acosta, Kaitlan Collins, Ryan Nobles, and Jeff Zeleny will report on the convention.

C-Span

The cable network will provide coverage beginning Monday morning and nightly beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and carried live by C-SPAN Radio and the C-SPAN Radio app. Senior Political Editor Steve Scully, who has covered every convention for C-SPAN since 1992 and attended every convention since 1980, will host a nightly recap show.

Fox Business Network

Neil Cavuto will provide live coverage beginning Wednesday in a primetime special to air from 9-11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Thursday. Panelists will include Lou Dobbs Tonight host Lou Dobbs, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and WSJ at Large host Gerry Baker. After the Bell co-anchor Connell McShane will join Cavuto live from Savannah, GA on Wednesday and Jacksonville, FL on Thursday. On Monday and Tuesday, FBN will simulcast coverage helmed by Fox News’ Bill Hemmer.

Fox News Channel

The network’s convention coverage will be available across all of Fox News Media platforms including Fox News Audio and Fox News Digital. Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will co-anchor special live primetime editions each of the four nights beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Commentators joining them include Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Juan Williams. FNC contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich will offer analysis. The preempted The Ingraham Angle moves to 11 p.m. ET during the convention, and Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream will follow at midnight ET. Bill Hemmer Reports’ Bill Hemmer will offer Fox O&O stations and broadcast affiliates live convention coverage throughout the week.

NBC & MSNBC

The broadcast network will air an hour in primetime each evening, with cable sibling MSNBC planning for seven hours each night. Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will anchor from the network’s headquarters in New York starting at 10 p.m. ET, with Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. MSNBC live coverage from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. ET includes capped by Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace hosting primetime coverage from New York. NBC News Now will feature special coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET, with Todd anchoring. Additional coverage will be available on the pop-up channel on Peacock and The Report on Quibi.

PBS

Special coverage from PBS NewsHour on stations nationwide will air from x-x p.m. ET and on the show’s digital platforms which will include the full convention feed. Managing editor Judy Woodruff will anchor coverage with senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor. Guests include Cook Political Report national editor Amy Walter, syndicated columnist Mark Shields, New York Times columnist David Brooks, Washington Post columnists Jonathan Capehart and Gary Abernathy, Washington Post national political reporter and moderator of PBS’s Washington Week Robert Costa, American Greatness editor Chris Buskirk and former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter.