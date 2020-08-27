Republican Convention Viewership Falls On Third Night, Highlighted By Mike Pence’s Acceptance Speech

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore.

Republican National Convention TV viewership fell off significantly on its third night, which was highlighted by Vice President Mike Pence’s acceptance speech from Fort McHenry.

According to early numbers from Nielsen, an average of 15.7 million viewers watched in the 10 PM ET to 11:15 ET time frame across six networks. That compares to 18 million who watched in the same period on Tuesday, when First Lady Melania Trump spoke from the Rose Garden at the White House.

Last week, the Democratic National Convention’s third night drew 21.4 million across those six networks, during an hour that featured an acceptance speech from Kamala Harris and remarks from former President Barack Obama.

The third night TV viewership for the GOP convention also is off about 31% from the same day in 2016.

Fox News again led all networks, with 7.07 million viewers, followed by NBC with 2 million, ABC with 1.9 million, CBS with 1.78 million, CNN with 1.52 million and MSNBC with 1.48 million. In the 25-54 demographic, Fox News led with 1.38 million, followed by NBC with 595,000, ABC with 534,000, CBS with 497,000 and MSNBC with 311,000. The figures were released by Fox News. As they have on other nights this week, they racked up more viewers than the three broadcast networks combined and MSNBC and CNN combined.

Nielsen is expected to release additional data later on Thursday with viewership from additional networks.

The figures do not include viewership via streaming or other digital platforms.