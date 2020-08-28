Donald Trump Trails Joe Biden In TV Viewership Of Convention Finales

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on South Lawn of the White House.

Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention drew 19.9 million TV viewers across six networks, falling short of the 21.8 million who watched Joe Biden’s remarks at the Democratic convention last week.

The viewership during the 10 PM ET to 11:45 PM ET timeframe was a marked improvement over Wednesday night’s convention coverage, when Mike Pence spoke. But it was a drop of about 34% from those who watched the six networks on the final night of the convention in 2016.

Fox News again dominated the competition, drawing 9.2 million viewers, followed by ABC with 2.58 million, NBC with 2.28 million, CNN with 2.18 million, MSNBC with 1.85 million and CBS with 1.78 million. In the 25-54 demographic, Fox News led with 2.2 million, followed by CNN with 757,000, ABC with 725,000, NBC with 722,000, CBS with 460,000 and MSNBC with 391,000. The data are early numbers by Nielsen released by Fox News. The network said that it reached the highest-rated primetime convention average in cable news history.

The figures do not include streaming and other digital platforms.

Nielsen will release data for a larger sample of networks that carried the convention later on Friday.

Trump’s speech clocked in at about 70 minutes, one of the longest convention addresses in recent history. By contrast, Biden’s speech, at about 25 minutes, was one of the shortest.