Republican National Convention Promises Gavel To Gavel Trumps, Including The President All Four Nights

President Donald Trump and family will be omnipresent during the Republican National Convention this coming week.

In addition to President Donald Trump, reports indicate half of the 12 “key speakers” will be Trumps, according to reports. They include Melania, Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany as main speakers for the convention, which starts Monday and runs through Thursday.

Beyond the Trump family, Vice President Mike Pence, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are lined up to speak.

Trump and Pence are expected to appear in-person at the Charlotte, North Carolina convention site on Monday. It is anticipated they will attend the roll call vote of states by the delegates for their formal nomination. The rest of the convention will be held off site. Trump will give brief remarks after being nominated, but his formal acceptance speech is expected to be Thursday from the White House.