Renny Harlin Wraps ‘Class Reunion 3’, Threequel To Successful Finnish Comedy Series, After Rare Pandemic-Era Shoot

EXCLUSIVE: Cliffhanger and The Long Kiss Goodnight filmmaker Renny Harlin has completed filming on Class Reunion 3, his debut Finnish-language feature and the third entry in the highly successful series of comedy films from his native country.

The Solar Films production wrapped a rare pandemic era shoot after employing extensive COVID-19 safety regulations, including distancing, hygiene measures, and having a specially appointed virus safety supervisor on set.

As Deadline reported back in June, the pic was set to be one of the first European features to roll cameras since the pandemic gripped the production sector back in March, forcing near total shutdown of production around the world.

Class Reunion 3 is produced by Markus Selin and Jukka Helle of prominent local outfit Solar Films. It stars Jaajo Linnonmaa, a popular radio host in Finland, local celebrity actor Aku Hirviniemi, and famous standup comedian Sami Hedberg. The script was written by Harlin and Mari Perankoski and will again follow the exploits of three former school friends who are brought back together by a later-in-life event.

The previous two movies clocked more than 800,000 admissions in cinemas in Finland (15% of the entire population) and grossed $9.5M. The IP comes from the 2011 Danish film Reunion.

“The pandemic has been a difficult and painful time for many in our business all around the world,” said Harlin. “My heart goes out to those who have suffered. On a positive note it offered me a unique opportunity to slow down and re-discover my creative voice. I wrote two scripts and shot one of them in Finland. We followed safety protocols and the production went smoothly and without a single hitch.

“I’m thankful to the producers, the entire production team and actors for their commitment and trust. We’ve proven that even in the most challenging circumstances our team spirit can produce miracles. I’m confidently moving on to my next project and wish my colleagues and friends health and happiness for their future projects and lives.”