Regina Hall Boards ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Regina Hall has joined the cast of Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book. The series is eyeing a 2021 debut.

Hall will play Carmel one of the nine perfect strangers. The Girls Trip and The Hate U Give star joins the previously announced cast of Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving in the project from David E. Kelley Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

2020 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Hall was nominated for a 2019 Independent Spirit Award in the Best Female Lead category for the feature Support the Girls. Her TV credits include Ally McBeal, Showtime’s Black Monday, and HBO’s Insecure. On the big screen, Hall has starred in Shaft, Little, Vacation, Barbershop: The Next Cut and the Scary Movie series. She is repped by ICM Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthay.