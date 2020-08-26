Reel Suspects Boards Fantasia Eco-Horror ‘Unearth’

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales company Reel Suspects has added Eco-Horror Unearth to its slate ahead of the film’s bow at Fantasia this week.

Directed by John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies, Unearth follows two neighboring farm families whose relationships become strained when one of them leases their land to a natural gas company. In the midst of growing tension, the land is drilled and something long-dormant and terrifying, deep beneath the earth’s surface, is released.

It stars Adrienne Barbeau, Allison McAtee, J. Marshall, Rachel McKeon, Monica Wyche, Brooke Sorenson and Marc Blucas. The film is written by Lyons and Kelsey Goldberg. Lyons, Swies, McAtee, and Blucas are the producers.

Reel Suspects will rep international rights, the filmmakers have domestic.

“We are thrilled to work with the filmmakers, John and Dorota. Unearth‘s arthouse approach and relevant, timely story fit perfectly into our elevated genre slate. We are confident both buyers and festival programmers will be charmed,” said Reel Suspects chief Matteo Lovadina.