Reds-Pirates Weekend Baseball Series Postponed By Positive COVID-19 Player

AP Images

Major League Baseball has again postponed a series because a player has been stricken with coronavirus. In the latest incident, Saturday and Sunday contests between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates were posted by an unidentified player testing positive for COVID-19.

The latest incident follows similar ones involving the Florida Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, who had separate outbreaks on their teams and were forced to cancel games. MLB has not held a full schedule of games since July 26.

The Cardinals are going to resume play Saturday in their first game since July 29. No team had recorded a positive COVID-19 test since July 30. Unlike the NBA and NHL, players are not confined in a “bubble” limiting outside contact and potential infections.

The Reds had third basemen Mike Moustakas and outfielder Nick Senzel earlier reporting symptoms of coronavirus. They were listed as injured until negative tests allowed them to resume play.

MLB is playing an abbreviated schedule of 60 games, hoping to make it to the lucrative post-season. It has expanded the number of teams eligible for the playoffs, but each cancellation casts doubt on whether they can make it to the end of the regular season.

