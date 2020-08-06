‘Reckless’ Creator, ‘Safe Haven’ Writer Dana Stevens Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran TV and film writer Dana Stevens has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

Most recently, Stevens wrote the upcoming Sony Pictures drama Fatherhood, directed by Paul Weitz and starring Kevin Hart. The film is an adaptation of Matt Logelin’s memoir which details Logelin’s life after his high school sweetheart passed away after giving birth to their daughter. Sony will release Fatherhood in April 2021.

Stevens is also writing two films for TriStar Pictures: The Nightingale, a World War II drama starring Dakota and Elle Fanning; and drama The Woman King, starring Viola Davis and directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood. Additionally, she is writing a project about Carly Simon based on Simon’s memoir Boys In The Trees for eOne, which Simon Curtis will direct. She is also in talks to write the Netflix movie The Girls of Summer, which follows the 1999 U.S. Women’s Soccer Team leading up to their Women’s World Cup victory.

On the television side, Stevens is developing the spy miniseries The Secrets We Kept for Apple’s International division. Ink Factory and Marc Platt Productions will produce and John Crowley will direct the miniseries. She is also developing Hail Mary, a project about a female sports agent starring Jennifer Aniston and to be directed by Michelle MacLaren. She previously created drama series Reckless, which aired for one season on CBS, and the Bad Robot-produced What About Brian, which ran for two seasons on ABC.

Stevens’ long list of previous credits includes features City of Angels, Safe Haven and For Love of the Game, among others.

Stevens, who previously was with WME, continues to be repped by attorney Wendy Kirk at Ziffren Brittenham.