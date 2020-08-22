Ray Fisher Makes Appearance On Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ DC Fandome Panel: Cyborg To Be Fleshed Out In HBO Max Director’s Cut

Following a barrage of criticism that he lobbed against Justice League replacement director Joss Whedon, actor Ray Fisher made an appearance on the DC Fandome panel today for Zack Snyder’s upcoming HBO Max director’s cut of the movie, with a question from a fan: What character is Snyder excited to fully flesh out in his version of the movie next year?

“The characters that I’m excited to fully flesh out? Of course it’s Cyborg. He’s the heart of the movie. He holds the team together in a lot of ways and I’m excited for fans to see how it’s realized,” said Snyder.

Snyder also told Ezra Miller, who also made a guest appearance, that there will be more Flash in his cut, that the character will have “a lot more emotional arc.”

On July 1, Fisher slammed Whedon tweeting, “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher tweeted back in July. This was alarming news considering Fisher’s thumbs up about Whedon at 2017 Comic-Con. The actor tweeted out that video footage of himself saying “I’d like to take a moment and forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

Whedon stepped in to finish Justice League for Snyder after he had to depart the project due to a family tragedy.

In the wake of that social media accusation, WarnerMedia recently acknowledged that an impending investigation was going on into what went sideways during Justice League‘s filming. Fisher originally showed support of Whedon at 2017 Comic-con, the Cyborg actor walked those comments back on Twitter on July 1. In response to the news about WarnerMedia’s investigation earlier this week, Fisher tweeted that it was a “MASSIVE step forward” and “I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner.”

Earlier today, Fisher showed his support on Twitter for Snyder’s new cut: