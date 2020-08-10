Ralph Fiennes Set For London Production Of David Hare’s COVID Play ‘Beat The Devil’ As Early As September

Ralph Fiennes has been confirmed to star in London’s Bridge Theatre production of new David Hare play Beat the Devil with a target opening night in September or October.

The timeline is dependent on the UK government’s approval of a re-opening plan to allow indoor performances with strict socially distanced audiences. If the plan proves overly optimistic, the Bridge says it will automatically refund ticket purchases.

In a statement released by Bridge Theatre management, the company said, “We are hoping that we will get the green light to open with a reduced capacity of 250 seats and stringent safety measures, and we are inviting audiences from today to book seats with the assurance that, of course, if the season is delayed there will be automatic refunds for any performances that can’t go ahead.”

Hare’s new play Beat the Devil is a one-man show about the playwright’s own experience contracting the coronavirus and the politics surrounding the pandemic. “Hare recalls the delirium of his illness, which mix with fear, dream, honest medicine and dishonest politics to create a monologue…of furious urgency and power,” reads the Bridge synopsis.

The Hare monologue will lead off a series of other one-person plays to be performed in repertory at the Bridge. The others include Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads, Inua Ellams’ An Evening with an Immigrant, Yolanda Mercy’s Quarter Life Crisis and Zodwa Nyoni’s Nine Lives.