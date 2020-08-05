HBO Max on Wednesday released a trailer for its upcoming original sci-fi series Raised by Wolves during its panel at the virtual TCA press tour. The action comes ahead of the September 3 premiere of the series from executive producer Ridley Scott.

Raised by Wolves revolves around two androids tasked with developing human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. Travis Fimmel stars, with the cast including Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah and Ivy Wong. (Check out the trailer below.)

Scott directed the first two episodes, making his TV directorial debut for an American audience. Creator Aaron Guzikowski said today during the panel that while Scott is continuing the aesthetic from his previous films (like Alien and Blade Runner), “he’s evolving into some new stuff we haven’t seen yet.” Added EP David Zucker, “the sensibility that Ridley infuses in all of his work is very evident here both from seeing the end of Earth as it is to the pioneering journey on this new planet.”

On Scott’s involvement with the project, Zucker said: “Aaron’s material came in as a spec and as Ridley responds to it which he did with this. The first time Aaron and Ridley came together, both of them being fine artists, Ridley was working up some of his visual inspiration for the piece and started slowly sharing it with Aaron. Before you knew it the two of them were drawing right next to each other and evolving their ideas. It was a very exciting sort of collaboration from the start to finish.”

The 10-episode Raised by Wolves was originally set up at TNT with a straight-to-series order. This is the second series to migrate from WarnerMedia’s basic cable networks to the upcoming streamer, joining TBS comedy Search Party.

Raised By Wolves is produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam executive producing.

Check out the trailer and key art below: