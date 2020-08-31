Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures Taps Paige Simpson As Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Brosnahan has brought in former Will Packer Media executive Paige Simpson as Head of Development at her Scrap Paper Pictures. Simpson will spearhead development of projects for the company, which has a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

Simpson previously served as Manager of Scripted Television and Production at Will Packer Media, where she worked on Ambitions for OWN and Bigger for BET+, along with numerous other development projects. Before that, she worked at Showtime Networks in Original Programming, working on The Affair, Billions, SMILF, Black Monday, Masters of Sex and Dice. Earlier in her career, she worked for Viola Davis in different facets.

Simpson graduated from Spelman College, majoring in Biology, but found her true passion in storytelling while interning at BET with Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd and Michelle Adams in casting. During her internship, she assisted in casting Fruitvale Station, Being Mary Jane and The Start Up.

“Paige is a dream collaborator and talented producer with a passion for discovering and amplifying new voices,” said Brosnahan. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have her join our Scrap Paper Pictures family and lead our development.”

Brosnahan, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios in 2019. She recently completed production on feature I’m Your Woman, in which she starred and produced alongside Jordan Horowitz. Directed by Julia Hart, the film will be released by Amazon.

Scrap Paper Pictures develops and produces film, television, theater and digital content across all genres with a focus on character-driven stories.

“I am excited and proud to join Rachel at Scrap Paper Pictures. This is a company that centers and celebrates bold, dynamic and underrepresented artists both behind and in front of the camera,” said Simpson.

Scrap Paper Pictures and Brosnahan are repped by CAA, Brillstein Partners, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams and Wolf Kasteler.