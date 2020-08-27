ABC’s Rachel Bendavid To Lead BBC Studios & Lionsgate TV Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime ABC drama executive Rachel Bendavid has left the network to head BBC Studios & Lionsgate TV programming venture, I have learned. She succeeds Dan McDermott who left in March to become president of original programming of AMC and co-president of AMC Studios.
Bendavid spent the last decade as VP drama development at ABC. Prior to that she was a drama development executive at Fox, including a stint as co-head of the department.
Bendavid’s resume include a four-year tenure at Spelling TV, the last two as SVP of series development, and a stint as director of series television at Lifetime.
In BBC Studios and Lionsgate’s TV partnership got off to a strong start, with a number of sales in its first development cycle and two pilot orders — both comedy — for Fox’s This Country and CBS’ Ghosts. The venture’s goal is to identify, co-develop and co-fund scripted formats and original IP for the U.S. market. Bendavid will oversee the operation and shepherd its content plans.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.