‘Rachael Ray’s 30 Minute Meals’: Self-Shot Episodes To Premiere On Food Network Kitchen App

EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Ray’s 30 Minute Meals is back with a series of self-shot shows.

However, the series, which was rebooted last year after its initial 11 year run, will debut on the Food Network Kitchen app rather than the linear network.

The Discovery-owned company is launching 20 episodes this fall on the direct-to-consumer service, which launched last October. The eps have been filmed at Ray’s upstate New York home, where she gives viewers real-time, step-by-step cooking instructions, from ingredient prep to getting a meal on the table with time-saving tips.

In addition, viewers will be able to see exclusive digital content on the app, which is available for free to Amazon Fire TV customers. New at-home linear episodes will air in 2021 on Food Network.

“Rachael Ray is a true culinary icon who continuously promotes self-empowerment and a can-do attitude to get viewers involved in the kitchen to cook along with their families,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “We could not be more excited to bring audiences new 30 Minute Meals, as even a pandemic cannot slow Rachael down with creative recipes from these special at-home episodes.”

Ray added, “After just about 20 years, I’m finding the work of writing and sharing my meals more gratifying and fulfilling than ever. The meals I’m making and the time I’m sharing with my husband and audience from our home has brought me closer to not only my connections in life but to myself. The shows and food I’m producing right now are the truest expression I’ve ever shared. I’m insanely grateful and fortunate for the opportunities and challenges 30 Minute Meals continues to present me with.”