Rachael Ray’s Home Where She’s Been Filming Daytime Show Damaged By Fire

A fire broke out Sunday evening at the Upstate New York home of Rachael Ray, causing extensive damage and forcing Ray and her family to evacuate. No injuries were reported, local officials said.

Ray had been using the kitchen in her home, located in Lake Luzerne, NY, to shoot segments of her daytime talk show The Rachael Ray Show during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Brian LaFleure, the director of emergency services and fire coordinator for Warren County, said during a press conference Monday that the kitchen was not damaged in the blaze, which was first reported just before 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The fire took about two hours to extinguish, with 60-70 personnel on the scene.

There were no estimates on the official loss, but officials said there was extensive damage to the roof and water damage in the lower levels of the home. An investigation is underway.

LaFleure said the family, which included Ray’s husband John Cusimano and her mother, were able to evacuate and they “got a lot of stuff out the of house.”

“Rachael, her husband John and their dog Bella are safe,” Ray’s rep told CNN. “Their home was unfortunately damaged and we are in the process of accessing to what extent. I am happy to provide updates as I know.”