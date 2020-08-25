Queen Latifah To Host Facebook Watch Special To Mark Anniversary Of March On Washington

has teamed with Will Packer Media and Jesse Collins on a one-hour special to commemorate the historic 1963 March on Washington and its impact on the civil rights movement.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today will premiere Thursday, August 27 on Facebook Watch.

Latifah will be joined by civil rights activists, educators, entertainers and speakers who will address the history and harmful effects of systemic racism, outline ways we can address social injustices in the U.S., and inspire viewers to make their voices heard in the upcoming election by making sure they’re registered to vote and then getting out to the polls. There also will be a roundtable conversation, one-on-one interviews between public figures and activists, special archived footage, as well as a musical performance by artist Chika.

“I can’t think of a more important time than now to recognize the powerful changemakers from the 60s and how we can bring the same needed energy to the present. I hope you love watching this program as much as I loved hosting it,” said Latifah.

Other confirmed guests include Amanda Seales, Angela Rye, Common, Danny Glover, Fat Joe, Heather McGhee, Jamarria Hall, Kendrick Sampson, LaTosha Brown, Matt McGorry, Patrisse Cullors, Rashad Robinson, Reverend Al Sharpton, Richie Reseda, Samantha Francine, Scott Budnick, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Tylik McMillan and Will Packer.

“In order for this to be more than just a moment in time we must be honest and thoughtful about our history and how far we have and haven’t come. This show is in depth and unflinching,” said Packer.

Will Packer, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Kelly Smith executive produced the special, and hampton serves as exec producer and showrunner.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an important and historical project that will educate, entertain and inspire the culture,” said Collins.

The special will stream on Facebook Watch at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET on Thursday, and will also be featured on the social media platform’s #LiftBlackVoices tab.