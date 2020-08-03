Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim & Shailene Woodley Legal Thriller Stateside Rights Go To STX

STXfilms has won the U.S. rights to director Kevin Macdonald’s untitled legal thriller formerly known as Prisoner 760.

The project stars Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA winner Jodie Foster, BAFTA nominee Tahar Rahim, Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley, Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch and Shazam! and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Zachary Levi.

The feature tells the story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Rahim), who is captured by the U.S. government and languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley). Together, they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy.

STX International secured foreign rights to the feature at AFM last November, and will release the movie in the UK and Ireland via its studio logo.

“We are proud to partner with 30WEST, Topic Studios, and BBC Films on this extraordinary and important true story. The film features memorable performances by Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, who we have the pleasure of working with again, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Kevin has made a powerful and thought-provoking drama and a great legal thriller that we are excited to share with audiences in the US and around the world through our international distribution partners,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of the Motion Picture Group for STXfilms.

The movie is based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s New York Times bestselling memoir Guantánamo Diary which Michael Bronner, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani adapted. Bronner is a screenwriter, producer, director, long-time journalist and former staff producer on 60 minutes. His work has been recognised by the Peabody Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award and the Emmys. Haines and Noshirvani previously wrote The Informer for Amazon and the BBC, and have an overall deal with FX where they are developing multiple projects.

Cumberbatch is producing with Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke for their company SunnyMarch, alongside Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin for Shadowplay Features, Mark Holder and Christine Holder through their newly formed venture Wonder Street, and Branwen Prestwood-Smith. Michael Bronner also serves as producer. Financiers are 30WEST and Topic Studios in partnership with BBC Films, which also developed the project. Executive Producers are 30WEST principals Micah Green, Dan Steinman and Dan Friedkin, Topic Studios’ Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom, and BBC Films’ Rose Garnett. Jim Reeve and Robert Halmi are executive producing for Great Point Media, and Zak Kilberg and Russell Smith are executive producing for Convergent Media. Larry Siems and Mohamedou Ould Slahi serve as co-producers.

UTA Independent Film Group helped structure the financing on behalf of the filmmakers and represented the U.S. sale with 30WEST.