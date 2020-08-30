President Donald Trump unleashed a Category 5 tweetstorm today, tweeting and retweeting more than 70 messages in his regular Sunday communications.
The Commander-in-Tweet focused on the continuing chaos in Portland, Oregon in his early messages, chiding that city’s Mayor Ted Wheeler for refusing to allow federal intervention to quell the disturbances. Wheeler’s condo complex has since been taken over by left-wing protesters who wish to oust him, and ongoing street clashes resulted in the death of a man on Saturday night.
Trump also touted his rising poll numbers after the Republican National Convention, and threatened Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to clean up that city’s massive wave of protests or accept the National Guard to do so.
We’ll have more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
We’ll have more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far:
