President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

There are no public events scheduled for President Donald Trump until this evening, when a news conference that promises “a major therapeutic breakthrough” on the coronavirus is planned, as announced late last night by Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary.

The President is using the quiet time to visit Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. But before departing, he fired off a few messages, including knocks on mailboxes, the removal of “God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, and the continuing riots in Portland and other “Democrat run cities.”

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus. Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn will be in attendance. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) August 23, 2020

Happy Sunday! We want GOD! https://t.co/RsBkSEmJEi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

Two Democrat Caucus Meetings removed “UNDER GOD” from the Pledge of Allegiance. It sounded not only strange, but terrible. That’s where they’re coming from! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

These riots are an antigovernment movement from the Left that are all in Democrat run cities. The mayors have got to let their police do what they know how to do. Would be very easy to suppress or, call in the Federal Government. We will solve problem fast! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

