There are no public events scheduled for President Donald Trump until this evening, when a news conference that promises “a major therapeutic breakthrough” on the coronavirus is planned, as announced late last night by Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary.
The President is using the quiet time to visit Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. But before departing, he fired off a few messages, including knocks on mailboxes, the removal of “God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, and the continuing riots in Portland and other “Democrat run cities.”
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
f
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
There are no public events scheduled for President Donald Trump until this evening, when a news conference that promises “a major therapeutic breakthrough” on the coronavirus is planned, as announced late last night by Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary.
The President is using the quiet time to visit Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. But before departing, he fired off a few messages, including knocks on mailboxes, the removal of “God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, and the continuing riots in Portland and other “Democrat run cities.”
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
f
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.