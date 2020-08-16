President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Click to Skip Ad
It was a quiet start to the day for President Donald Trump, who is in mourning for his brother, Robert, who passed away late on Saturday.

The President started his day by attending online church services at California’s New Season Church, administered by Pastor Sam Rodriguez, who also serves as the President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC)/CONEL, which claims to be the World’s largest Hispanic Christian organization.

The Commander-in-Tweet’s early online communications mostly consisted of retweets, including a heartfelt tribute to her Uncle Robert from Ivanka Trump. But Trump did manage a broadside against Fox News, which lately has displeased him for its perceived sharp turn to the left.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

 

