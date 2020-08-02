President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Sunday morning saw President Donald Trump again head to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. for his regular weekend outing.

Before heading out to the links, the Commander-in-Tweet delivered several retweets of supportive pundits and two original messages.

The first original noted how other countries are faring in the pandemic compared to the US, citing Melbourne, Australia as the prime example. The other forecast a backlash to his recent executive order on drug prices.

We’ll post more communications as they arrive later today. The tweetstorm so far:

….and ruined. The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial. Our Country cannot let the appellate decision stand. Also, it is ridiculous that this process is taking so long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020

Astronauts complete first splashdown in 45 years. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020

Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020

When you see the Drug Companies taking massive television ads against me, forget what they say (which is false), YOU KNOW THAT DRUG PRICES ARE COMING DOWN, BIG. Favored Nations Clause means USA will pay the lowest price of any nation in the World. Never done before. Watch!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020