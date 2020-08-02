Sunday morning saw President Donald Trump again head to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. for his regular weekend outing.
Before heading out to the links, the Commander-in-Tweet delivered several retweets of supportive pundits and two original messages.
The first original noted how other countries are faring in the pandemic compared to the US, citing Melbourne, Australia as the prime example. The other forecast a backlash to his recent executive order on drug prices.
We’ll post more communications as they arrive later today. The so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
