President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

AP

President Donald Trump is on the move again today. Fresh off a visit to New Hampshire, Trump is headed to Lake Charles, Louisiana and Orange, Texas. The agenda is to survey storm damage from Hurricane Laura and get updates on relief efforts.  .

Before heading out, the Commander-in-Tweet had a bunch of things to talk about, including several candidate endorsements, a critique of Washington, DC and Portland governance, and ratings for the Democratic convention versus the Republicans.

We’ll have more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

