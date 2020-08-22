President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

There are no public events on the schedule today for President Donald Trump until the evening. That’s when he and the First Lady will host a reception “celebrating the White House Rose Garden.”

Why celebrate something that’s been there for ages? The Rose Garden has been revamped. Gone are the crabapple trees that were part of the original design. Also gone is the location of the fabled Obama “beer summit.” It has been replaced by new limestone pavers and steps, and will eventually host an art installation.

The lack of public duties for the President meant there was plenty of time for tweeting. The Commander-in-Tweet was active, bemoaning the continued protest actions in Portland, mail-in balloting, the recently concluded Democratic convention (where, he noted, they altered the Pledge of Allegiance), and the FDA decision to revoke its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for treating COVID-19.

We’ll have more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

In New Jersey they want you to certify that you asked for the Universal Mail-In Ballot that they sent you. But you never asked for it. Disaster in the wings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

Many doctors and studies disagree with this! https://t.co/fpLVJZMvHS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

Why would Suburban Women vote for Biden and the Democrats when Democrat run cities are now rampant with crime (and they aren’t asking the Federal Government for help) which could easily spread to the suburbs, and they will reconstitute, on steroids, their low income suburbs plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

Biden and the Democrats have greatly disrespected the Great State of Wisconsin by not even paying a small visit to Milwaukee, the designated site of the DNC. The State & City worked very hard to make sure things would be good. Not nice. Vote Trump Wisconsin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020