President Donald Trump is once again at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. So far, his schedule seems light on public appearances, but he’s already been busy on the cyber side of things with a flurry of tweets and retweets.
High on the President’s agenda was attacking mail-in balloting. Several retweets focused on lapses in N.J. procedures using mail-ins. It moved him to note about the 2020 elections, “Maybe we’ll never know who won.”
The President also took a shot at his Democratic opponents and offered his views on the media coverage of them. “Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions. Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on!”
We’ll update the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
