President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump is once again at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. So far, his schedule seems light on public appearances, but he’s already been busy on the cyber side of things with a flurry of tweets and retweets.

High on the President’s agenda was attacking mail-in balloting. Several retweets focused on lapses in N.J. procedures using mail-ins. It moved him to note about the 2020 elections, “Maybe we’ll never know who won.”

The President also took a shot at his Democratic opponents and offered his views on the media coverage of them. “Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions. Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on!”

We’ll update the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

So true, but we won’t let that happen! https://t.co/0SzrbxyZrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

The Democrats know the 2020 Election will be a fraudulent mess. Will maybe never know who won! https://t.co/tEWKJ5NcUj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions. Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on! https://t.co/SQAq0KVUqw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

Thank you to the great Pat Lynch & the @NYCPBA. I will never let you down! https://t.co/XUKy2bQ70a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

Today, it was my great honor to proudly accept the endorsement of the @NYCPBA! I have deeply and profoundly admired the brave men and women of the #NYPD for my entire life. New York’s Finest are truly the best of the best — I will NEVER let you down! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/o1l5kAx34v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020