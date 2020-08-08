President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump is preparing for his mid-day presser at his Bedminster Golf Club. But he’s warming up in the bullpen with a tweet on one of his favorite targets. We will update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far: Major News Conference in Ten Minutes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2020 Sleepy Joe Biden just agreed with the Radical Left Democrats to raise Taxes by Three Trillion Dollars. Everyone will pay – Will kill your Stocks, 401k’s, and the ECONOMY. BIG CRASH! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2020 Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy. Read More About: Donald Trump Tweetstorm 3 Comments JavaScript is required to load the comments. Loading comments...
