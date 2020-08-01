President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump had a late start to his tweetstorm today, owing to his morning weekend ritual of visiting Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA.

But the President is now back and in a teaching mood, He corrected allegedly mistaken information by Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN’s Jake Tapper, Congressman Jim Clyburn, and MSNBC’s Peggy Noonan

Surprisingly, the billionaire agreed with a Business Insider take that there’s too much income inequality.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Death penalty! He killed and badly wounded many. Justice! https://t.co/WM9Vw26a21 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020

“Biden to raise taxes by 3 Trillion Dollars.” Actually, it will be much more than that, and much of it on nonsense. Markets and your 401k’s will CRASH. Jobs will disappear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Very excited to see @SeanHannity’s long awaited new book, 'Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink' which will be released on Tuesday, August 4th. Sean is a Great American Patriot. Make sure to get your copy today! https://t.co/XNci6lJ96v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

A great new book, “Defender in Chief: Donald Trump's Fight for Presidential Power”, written by celebrated constitutional scholar, John Yoo, is now available. Thanks so much John – greatly appreciate your support and words of wisdom! pic.twitter.com/QAdxcK33Su — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

I actually agree with this. Too much income disparity. Changes must be made, and soon! https://t.co/YZx6gPDTMb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Peggy Noonan, a “Concast” MSDNC @WSJ puppet, doesn’t have a clue, and hasn’t for many years. Never got the “Trump thing”. She plays right into the hands of the stupid people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Payroll Tax Cut plus Dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Jake, this wasn’t a Trump Rally, but rather a very successful gathering of the great Sheriffs and Law Enforcement (of Florida) who gave me their unequivocal ENDORSEMENT. No Defund the Police here. Best Wishes! https://t.co/xloRKGnb97 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

…..Our massive testing capability, rather than being praised, is used by the Lamestream Media and their partner, the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats, as a point of scorn. This testing, and what we have so quickly done, is used as a Fake News weapon. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020

Somebody please tell Congressman Clyburn, who doesn’t have a clue, that the chart he put up indicating more CASES for the U.S. than Europe, is because we do MUCH MORE testing than any other country in the World. If we had no testing, or bad testing, we would show very few CASES.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020