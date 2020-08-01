Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Got A Tip? Tip Us

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

AP Images

President Donald Trump had a late start to his tweetstorm today, owing to his morning weekend ritual of visiting Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA.

But the President is now back and in a teaching mood, He corrected allegedly mistaken information by Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN’s Jake Tapper, Congressman Jim Clyburn, and MSNBC’s Peggy Noonan

Surprisingly, the billionaire agreed with a Business Insider take that there’s too much income inequality.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad