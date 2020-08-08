President Donald Trump Signs $400 Unemployment Stimulus Extensions Today

President Donald Trump, who said he would wait until Friday to take executive action on additional stimulus measures, has moved up his timetable, and said he will sign the orders immediately.

“We will take care of pretty much this entire situation,” Trump declared at a press conference in Bedminster, NJ. He said he will provide $400 per week in extended benefits, a payroll tax holiday, and eviction protections.

States will have the option of adding more money onto the $400 federal unemployment extension, Trump said. They can use monies they haven’t used for coronavirus battles.

Trump blamed his Democratic opponents for the stall in negotiations over extending unemployment and other protections.

“Many of the far-left policies have nothing to do with what we have been working on so hard,” Trump said. He claimed the Democrats were asking for items that had nothing to do with employment or the battle against the coronavirus, including banning voter identification and pushing mandatory mail-in balloting and voter harvesting.

“They want to push this radical left policies,” Trump said. “This is Nancy Pelosi, Crazy Nancy and Chuck Schumer. I honestly think they don’t love our country.”

Trump said he was taking executive action because “We’ve had it.”

The payroll tax relief holiday will go to Americans earning less than $100,00 per year, and will allow employees to defer payments. “If I’m victorious November 3rd, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax and to make them more permanent,” Trump said.

The eviction protections will “work with landlords and lenders to keep people safely in their homes,” Trump said. Trump said the executive order will be “directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development, HHS and CDC, to make sure renters and homeowners can stay in their homes.“

For unemployment, states will be asked to cover 25 percent of costs using existing funds through the coronavirus relief funds.

The fouth executive orderis a “directive providing relief to student loan borrowers.” The policy will be extended through the end of the year.

Trump said he will also be looking at income and capital gains tax cuts.

“So we’re going to be looking at income tax, we’re going to be looking at capital gains tax cuts, and maybe substantial. And we’ll be reporting back fairly shortly on that, it’s big news, big news but very important,” Trump said.