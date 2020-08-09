President Donald Trump Cuts Off Press Conference After CBS News Reporter’s Challenge On Veterans Bill

President Donald Trump ended his press conference on Saturday after being pressed on the claim that his administration passed the Veterans Choice healthcare law.

Trump was talking to reporters and supporters in the ballroom of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey when he touched on the US coronavirus response.

He was challenged by CBS News journalist Paula Reid when he repeated his claim that his administration signed into law the measure expanding health care options for eligible veterans.The law was passed in 2014.

“They’ve been trying to get that passed for decades and decades and decades, and no president’s ever been able to do it, and we got it done,” he told the assembled.

Reid then countered. “Why do you keep saying that you passed Veterans Choice? It was passed in 2014.”

Trump tried to cut her off but she added, “It’s a false statement, sir.”

Trump then concluded the press conference, saying, “Okay, thank you very much everybody,” and walked away.