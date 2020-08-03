‘Pose’ Star Angelica Ross Inks Overall Development Deal With Pigeon Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Breakout Pose actress and activist Angelica Ross has entered an overall development deal with Pigeon, the production company behind OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life. In addition, Pigeon is currently working with the Joe Biden campaign as the production arm of their LGBTQ+ Out For Biden initiative.

Under the overall deal, Ross and Pigeon will develop and co-produce scripted and non-scripted content. The actress and the production banner align on telling the truth while honoring Ross’s Buddhist vow to show others their true value and purpose.

Ross quickly became a fan favorite on FX’s groundbreaking series Pose from Ryan Murphy. Ross slayed the series with her wildly underrated performance as the outspoken, unfiltered and hammer-wielding Candy Ferocity. She also starred in Murphy’s American Horror Story: 1984 and has signed on for the next season of the popular franchise which also stars Murphy-verse vets Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock and newcomer Macauley Culkin. Ross made history as the first openly trans actress to be a series regulars in two series.

Ross appeared as a recurring actress on TNT’s Claws and on the digital series Her Story. She was also a panelist on Black Women OWN the Conversation on OWN. She is the founder of the nonprofit Trans Tech Social Enterprises and was honored with the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign. She will also co-Host the 2020 Black National Convention. Ross and Pigeon, which is comprised of Matt Rosenfield, Morgan Elizabeth, Montré Burton, and founded by showrunner Paul Harrison, are excited to partner for the overall deal and, as activists and advocates, have made it clear that they are sickened that Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Jonathan Mattingly still walk free after the brutal killing of Breonna Taylor.

Ross is repped by Buchwald and crowdMGMT. Pigeon is repped by Buchwald.