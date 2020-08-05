Politico To Live-Stream New ‘Plug In With Playbook’ Political Show During Democratic And Republican Conventions

Politico is launching a new streaming series during the Democratic and Republican conventions tied to its popular Playbook newsletter and franchise.

Plug In with Playbook will be streamed at 9 AM ET each morning of both conventions, with Democrats starting on Aug. 17 and Republicans a week later, on Aug. 24.

Plans for the show are moving forward even though both conventions will be close to all virtual. On Wednesday, Democrats announced that Joe Biden would no longer travel to Milwaukee to deliver his acceptance speech and instead would do so from his home state of Delaware.

Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, co-authors of Playbook, will anchor the 45-minute show, with plans to interview politicians and party insiders. Guests for the DNC include party chairman Tom Perez, convention CEO Joe Solmonese, Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders, and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who was the vice presidential nominee in 2016. Kevin McLaughlin, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is one of the guests so far during the week of the GOP convention.

Plug In with Playbook also will feature “deep-dive political segments and conversations with Politico journalists, as well as analysis of down-ballot races and a look at this cycle’s swing states. The show may continue at key moments during the campaign.

The show will be live-streamed on Politico’s conventions hub and it will have a link on Politico’s homepage.