BBC America Sets Musical Four-Network Special Event With ‘Planet Earth: A Celebration’

BBC America is merging the beauty of nature with the majesty of music for the four-network television event Planet Earth: A Celebration. The special will premiere on BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV on August 31 at 8pm ET. It will debut on the same day in the U.S., UK and China.

From lions to giraffes to dolphins to snow leopards, Planet Earth: A Celebration highlights eight of the most extraordinary sequences from BBC America’s impactful and Emmy-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II. In addition to new narration from naturist Godfather Sir David Attenborough, the sequences will include a rearrangement of original scores from award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers. The string section of the score is performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, accompanied by Brit and Mercury Award-winning UK rapper, Dave, who performs on the grand piano. Both the orchestra and Dave were filmed for the program in the Lyndhurst Hall at Air Studios, London.

“Pairing stunning footage of the planet with a magnificent soundtrack will transport, inspire, soothe and revitalize us – feelings we all crave right now,” said Courtney Thomasma, Executive Director, BBC America. “Planet Earth: A Celebration is a passport to some of the most glorious places on earth set against a majestic new score. We’re so happy to partner with the BBC to present this to U.S. viewers across BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV.”

“Working with David on so many of his magnificent programs celebrating nature and our planet has been a joy for me,” said Zimmer. “I am constantly inspired by what he is able to capture, and the collection of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is truly special. It was an honor to once again work with David, Jacob Shea and the BBC Concert Orchestra to highlight these incredible stories once again.”

During the broadcast and online, AMC Networks will share with viewers how they can support the efforts of The National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest wildlife conservation organization, that works to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world and MusiCares, a non-profit that provides a safety net of critical assistance for the music community in times of need.

Planet Earth: A Celebration was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director, Content, and Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Science. It is made by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, co-produced by BBC America and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing). The Executive Producer is Jo Shinner.

Watch the teaser above.