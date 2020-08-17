‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ Gets Paramount Pictures Remake With Will Smith & Kevin Hart Starring; Westbook, Hartbeat Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has set a remake of the classic John Hughes 1987 road trip comedy Planes, Trains & Automobiles as a star vehicle for Will Smith and Kevin Hart. Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios will produce. In her feature debut, Aeysha Carr will write the script. Her TV credits include Brooklyn 99 and the upcoming Hulu series Woke.

The original starred Steve Martin and John Candy as a mismatched duo forced to become bunkmates and traveling partners in a desperate attempt to get home to loved ones for Thanksgiving after their flights are canceled. A slew of holiday travel disasters follow, and they mix like water and oil. Hart and Smith produce with Westbrook Studios Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone and Hartbeat’s President of Film and Television Bryan Smiley.

The film seems like an ideal one for a new version: it was very funny, but writer/director Hughes made it exceptionally touching considering the high concept road trip premise. He caught two superb physical comic actors at the peak of their powers. Here’s a refresher course if you don’t remember it:

Carr most recently executive produced the upcoming Hulu series Woke, which premieres in September starring New Girl’s Lamorne Morris and SNL‘s Sasheer Zamata. She wrote episodes and became a supervising producer on Brooklyn 99 and was a writer on Rel, The Carmichael Show, Mixology, Everybody Hates Chris, and My Wife and Kids.

