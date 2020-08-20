Village Roadshow Pictures Teams With ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Director & ‘Buried’ Scribe For Conspiracy Thriller ‘The Prize’

EXCLUSIVE: Joker and The Matrix co-producer Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned and is looking to fast-track The Prize, a spec feature written by Buried and Greenland scribe Chris Sparling with Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales co-helmer Espen Sandberg aboard to direct.

The conspiracy thriller follows an American private investigator who travels to Stockholm after the suspicious death of an old friend, a ranking member of the Nobel Prize selection committee, only to become entangled in a dangerous web of corruption and crime that exists beneath the surface of the powerful and rarefied circle.

Sparling and Zach Studin (McCarthy) will produce. Jillian Apfelbaum will oversee for Village Roadshow. UTA Independent Film Group will handle U.S. sales.

Sparling script Greenland, the action-thriller starring Gerard Butler, is currently on release. Contained thriller Buried with Ryan Reynolds was a breakout hit in 2010. Sandberg is well known for projects including Max Manus, Kon-Tiki and TV series Marco Polo.

Village Roadshow co-pro The Matrix 4 re-started production this week in Berlin following the pandemic hiatus. Also upcoming with Warner Bros. is Sherlock Holmes 3 with director Dexter Fletcher.

Sparling is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Sandberg is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and attorney Warren Dern with Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern, LLP.