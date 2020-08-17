Picturestart and Lionsgate TV Team On TV Series Set In The World Of Fencing

EXCLUSIVE: Picturestart and Lionsgate TV are developing a scripted TV series set in the world of fencing. The series is based on a concept by Greta Gerwig, who at one point was attached to direct with Erik Feig on board to develop. How involved Gerwig will be on the series is unknown at this time given her busy schedule.

The series will follow a ragtag, underdog college fencing team. A hilarious take on female friendships, gender, class, and the strange rules of an ancient sport. A video of Gerwig’s fencing skills went viral in 2017, clearly showing Gerwig is more then just a fan but also quite skilled when it comes to the actual sport. She penned a script but quickly became one of the more sought after directors in town following the success of Ladybird and Little Women, and the fencing film was shelved.

Picturestart founder Feig still found the idea to be compelling but saw it better served in the TV world and teamed with Lionsgate TV to develop it as a series.

Although just a year old, Picturestart already has a rich and diverse slate of film projects ranging from Unpregnant, a road-trip comedy slated for release on HBO Max September 10, to Yasuke, starring Chadwick Boseman; Summer Lovin‘ a prequel of Grease for Paramount; and Borderlands with Lionsgate as well as nearly a dozen scripted series set with multiple outlet.