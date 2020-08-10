CBS Leads Sunday Ratings With PGA Championship; ‘Big Brother: All Stars’ Makes Sunday Debut

CBS came out on top Sunday night among the broadcast networks, scoring a hole in one with the 102nd PGA Championship, delivering a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic while 5.61 million viewers tuned in to see Collin Morikawa take the trophy.

Coverage of pro golf’s major championship was followed on the network by a new episode of 60 Minutes (0.6, 4.09M), and the night wrapped with the Sunday premiere of Big Brother: All Stars (0.8, 3.11M), which dipped two tenths from its Wednesday night premiere. CBS won the night overall, but with the live sports coverage the results are preliminary and will likely adjust in the finals Nielsen numbers.

On the CW last night, the second episode of the new series Fridge Wars (0.1, 396,000) was steady, while dipping in viewership. It served as a lead-in to an encore episode of Supernatural.

NBC aired repeats of Cannonball, Titan Games and America’s Got Talent and its average in the demo tied for third place overall with Univision, whose lineup included Aquí y Ahora (0.2, 870,000) and a triple dose of ¿Quién Es la Máscara? (The Masked Singer) (0.3, 1.25M).

Elsewhere, ABC served reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game, while Fox aired repeats of its Sunday night fare in Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.