Ex-eOne Exec Pete Micelli Reuniting With Top CAA Cohorts To Form Management Venture

EXCLUSIVE: It was just announced internally at CAA and it is a bombshell. Pete Micelli, the former CAA television agent who in April left his post as Chief Strategy Officer at eOne, will spearhead a new management/production company that will be packed with top agent talents.

Jack Whigham, Mick Sullivan, Dave Bugliari, and Michael Cooper are in for sure, and I’m hearing there is financing from at least three major investors including Steve Cohen, the hedge fund titan who is attempting to buy the New York Mets. Cohen has been floating this idea with Micelli, under the name Moxie — the venture won’t be called that — and we’re hearing as many as a dozen principals will start the company, so there are agents from other percenteries, including UTA and WME. These exits are said to be amicable, an indication of a changing landscape after the pandemic has stressed every single major agency and caused layoffs, furloughs, pay cuts and other woes all over Hollywood. Agencies haven’t worked from their offices or had in person staff meetings since March, and it seems doubtful that will change for the rest of the year.

The agents I’ve listed rep some of the top talent in the game, and will likely continue relationships as manager/producers. The talent includes Bradley Cooper Tom Hardy, Johnny Depp, Chris Hemsworth, Will Smith Dan Stevens, and many others.

I just received a statement that the exiting CAA quartet sent internally:

“We loved and appreciated our time at CAA. We have deep friendships that will be lifelong. We’ve learned so much. We are so excited to work closely with CAA in partnership with our new company. “

This follows another CAA vet, Scott Greenberg, whom Deadline revealed will exit CAA to become a partner at another management/production company LBI Entertainment. After all the wear and tear of the pandemic, and the long rancor with the Writers Guild, management seems a brighter arena than ever.

