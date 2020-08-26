‘People (the TV Show!)’: Kay Adams & Lawrence K. Jackson Tapped To Co-Host Meredith Magazine Show; Premiere Date Announced

EXCLUSIVE: Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson will serve as co-hosts for People magazine’s new television series People (the Show!).

The daily, syndicated half-hour TV show from parent corporation Meredith is based off content from the popular celebrity and lifestyle magazine. People (the Show!) will also feature content that takes from the publication’s human-interest stories including exclusive interviews, entertainment news, beauty and style and more.

“I’m thrilled to bring the People newsroom to life for viewers across the country, whether at home or on-the-go.” said Adams, who currently hosts NFL’s Emmy-nominated Good Morning Football.

Journalist and public speaker Lawrence K. Jackson will also join the program as co-host. The former host of NBC News’ Stay Tuned and MTV’s Total Request Live reboot said he is eager to join the team and bring the People legacy to a new medium.

Also joining the cast as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, respectively, are Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara. Parsons comes from the People family having hosted PeopleNow for the past six years and having covered red carpet events for the publication. Vergara comes from Yahoo! Lifestyle and E!’s Good Work.

“This on-air team, led by hosts Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson, along with correspondents Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara, will bring a fresh, smart, fun, and dynamic take to the genre and will do a fantastic job representing the iconic People brand,” said showrunner and executive producer Rob Silverstein.

People (the TV Show!) will premiere on Sept. 14, 2020. The show will air Monday through Friday in all 12 Meredith markets including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville and Kansas City. The new series will also air in Hartford-New Haven, Greenville-Spartanburg, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Flint-Saginaw and Springfield-Holyoke, MA.