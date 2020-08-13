Jukin Media & Dick Clark Productions Set ‘People Are Awesome’ Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jukin Media and Dick Clark Productions are teaming up for a pilot based on Jukin’s popular stunts, tricks and action sports clips brand People Are Awesome.

Jukin will produce and Dick Clark Productions will handle worldwide rights to the series, which is expected to profile the people behind the wow videos giving viewers added depth and background on the subjects.

The premise of the brand is to showcase video snippets of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. On social media, the franchise has millions of followers and, according to Jukin, receives 435 million average monthly video views across platforms. Last year the brand was nominated for a 2019 Streamy award for Best Sports Channel.

The pilot marks the fourth collaboration between Jukin and DCP. Other series include fail video series FailArmy, which has completed seven seasons; Terry Crews-hosted World’s Funniest, which aired on Fox; and viral video clip show Now That’s Funny!, which aired on Viacom International’s Channel 5 in the UK.

Producer Jukin said: “Awe-inspiring stunts, high-octane action sports, and the most innovative tricks you’ll ever see, People Are Awesome is the most inspirational and jaw-dropping show on the planet!”

The People Are Awesome streaming TV channel launched in spring 2020 and is available on multiple streamers.