‘Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels’ Canceled After One Season At Showtime

There will be no second season for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Showtime has canceled the sequel drama series after one season, Deadline has confirmed.

“Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” the network said in a statement Friday. “We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project.”

Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves starred in the follow-up to Penny Dreadful from the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer John Logan.



Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

The sequel series was executive produced by Logan and Aguilar, along with the original series’ EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer.

The mothership series Penny Dreadful premiered in 2014 and ended its three-season run with a twisty finale in June 2016. The series received 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress Eva Green, and won three BAFTA Awards. Penny Dreadful had developed a loyal fanbase who call themselves “The Dreadfuls.”

Variety was first to report the cancellation.