UTA Signs Peloton Instructor Emma Lovewell To Spin Publishing, Podcasting, Endorsement Deals

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Emmy Lovewell, the fitness pro, dancer and popular senior instructor at Peloton. The agency will rep her in all areas including digital content, endorsements, publishing and podcasting.

Lovewell has been at Peloton for the past three years, and currently is a Senior Instructor teaching cycling, dance and strength classes to the live and on-demand fitness platform’s 2.6 million global members. Among her content is the Listening Party bike series, which showcases emerging and indie artists, in collaboration with artists and music labels. Most recently, she teamed with fellow instructor Ally Love for a killer Prince-themed ride.

Like some of her Peloton compatriots, Lovewell comes from a dance background; as a pro she has performed with The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg and Bjork among others. She is also the founder of Live Learn Lovewell, a site devoted to cultivating an authentic, well-balanced life through healthy eating and active living.

She is also a sponsored Under Armour ambassador and has appeared in national ad campaigns for Target, JCPenney, Garnier and Athleta.

Lovewell continues to be repped by attorney Laxmi Vijaysankar.