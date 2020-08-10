‘A.P. Bio’ Drops Pandemic-Free Season 3 Trailer And Key Art Ahead Of Peacock Premiere

Peacock released a new trailer and key art for A.P. Bio‘s third season during its panel at the virtual CTAM press tour Monday. The trailer comes ahead of the September 3 premiere of the comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels.

When asked about whether or not the current COVID-19 pandemic would materialize in the new season, comedian Patton Oswalt had sarcastic words on the matter.

“You’re going to be seeing a lot of pandemic pratfall and antics. No, we’re not going to, really. Obviously there’s a lot of uncertainty, but, no, we’re not going to work the pandemic into this season. I’m sorry,” said Oswalt.

Creator Mike O’Brien echoed Oswalt’s sentiments and even recounted a story where his writing staff brushed closely with producing an eerie flu-related episode.

Related Story 'The Dan Patrick Show' To Stream For Free On Peacock

“There’s a recurring pitch from the writers long before we thought pandemics were going to be a thing. A weird, vague sickness comes across the school called lake flu and I kept shooting it down – I can’t tell. It’s probably good we didn’t do it because all the deaths, but we almost accidentally had one where everyone gets sick but Jack. He’s mad that he’s not getting sick and then finally when he really is determined to never get sick he gets it at the end. It probably would’ve been bleak, [but] we almost did it,” said O’Brien.

“We’re trying to keep the bleakness at arm’s length,” added Oswalt.

A.P. Bio was abruptly canceled after two seasons on NBC due to poor ratings. After fans quickly took to social media to save the show, NBCUniversal gave the series a reprieve, giving it a third season on their upcoming streaming platform Peacock.

Written by SNL alum Mike O’Brien, A.P. Bio stars It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin who, after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit.

Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi and Spence Moore II co-star.

O’Brien executive produced with Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels. A.P. Bio was produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Check out the key art below:

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock