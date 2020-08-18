‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ Canceled After Six Seasons On Netflix

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj has come to an end on Netflix.

Minhaj made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter. “What a run. @patriotact has come to an end,” Minhaj wrote. “I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎

The cancellation was confirmed by Netflix.

In all, Netflix released 39 episodes of the series across six cycles from October 2018- June 2020. The initial order of 32 episodes, which ran through December 2019, was extended by seven additional episodes in 2020. The final episode aired on June 26. These episodes will continue to be available on Netflix.

The Peabody-winning comedy show explored the modern cultural and political landscape with Minhaj using his comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping the world.

It was an important series for Netflix as an ongoing talk show to get traction on streaming which has not been very suitable for the genre. The show made international headlines with weeks after its October 2018 premiere when Netflix opted to pull an episode that was critical of Saudi Arabia. Minhaj later criticized the streamer over its move. Jim Margolis exited as showrunner the following May and was replaced by Steve Bodow.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj won an Emmy for Outstanding Motion Design and also received a Peabody Award in 2019. Hasan also won a Peabody for his Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King and hosted the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, leading to his Netflix talk show.

Netflix signed Minhaj for the talk show in March 2018, for which he exited his role as a correspondent for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Joining the late-night staple in 2014, he was former host Jon Stewart’s last hire for the show.



Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj was executive produced by co-creators Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, who served as showrunner. Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman and Haven Entertainment’s Jennie Church-Cooper also exec produced.